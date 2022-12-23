Bangladesh reports 8 COVID cases in a day with no deaths

Bangladesh has recorded eight cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,011.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,438 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

As many as 2,178 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.37 percent.

Chattogram logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with four infections.