In rural eastern China, not testing for COVID becomes the norm

"Quite a number of my relatives and neighbours say that they have caught a cold, or they feel terrible, or they don’t have any energy. So they just stay at home."

Testing was not compulsory for patients at any of the medical facilities visited in recent weeks, with one doctor at the hospital visited by Weng saying that they would only recommend patients take an antigen test if they showed most of COVID-19's ten major symptoms.

OTHER DATA

Chinese health officials and state media have repeatedly said COVID infections are peaking, though they caution that the number of severe cases is rising in rural areas.

Medical facilities visited this week in Tonglu county, in one of China's most prosperous regions and known for farming, were relatively calm.

However, hospitals visited in Shanghai and Chengdu, as well as others around the country depicted in images and videos posted on social media, had overwhelmed emergency departments and long queues at fever clinics.

Analysts looking to get clues about the true size of outbreak have turned to other indicators, such as how busy crematoriums are. In Tonglu county, residents described how crowded the local crematorium was, echoing what funeral home staff in other cities such as Beijing and Shanghai have said.

On Monday afternoon, about 50 family members and neighbours participated in a funeral procession for a 93-year-old woman surnamed Liu who had died on Saturday at Dingyuan village. They were only holding the mourning rites in the afternoon, not in the morning, which is traditional, due to the queues at Tonglu's main crematorium.

Family members said they did not know if she had COVID-19 as she was not tested for the virus, although she had had trouble breathing and many people in the village and her family members had caught COVID recently.

"It's hard to say, she was so old anyway," said a relative, declining to give his name as they lit fireworks and carried wreaths and joss sticks up a hill to lay her ashes on the top.