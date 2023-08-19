Eris, BA.2.86: Do I need to worry about COVID again?

The World Health Organisation and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention are tracking a new, highly mutated lineage of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Six cases in four countries have been detected since late July. Scientists are keeping an eye on the new lineage, named BA.2.86, because it has 36 mutations that distinguish it from the currently-dominant XBB.1.5 variant.

So far there is no evidence that BA.2.86 spreads faster or causes more serious illness than previous versions. The CDC said its advice on protecting yourself from COVID remains the same.

What is new about COVID?

COVID infections and hospitalisations have been rising in the US, Europe and Asia, with more cases in recent months attributed to the EG.5 "Eris" subvariant, a descendant of the Omicron lineage that originally emerged in November 2021.

Over the past few days, public health authorities have documented one case each of BA.2.86 in the United States, the UK, and Israel, and three cases in Denmark.