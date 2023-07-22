Bangladesh reports 22 COVID cases in a day with no deaths

Bangladesh has recorded 22 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,043,935.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,467 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

As many as 515 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.27 percent.

Chattogram logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 10.