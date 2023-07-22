    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 22 COVID cases in a day with no deaths

    The caseload rises to 2,043,935 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,467

    News Desk
    Published : 22 July 2023, 10:42 AM
    Bangladesh has recorded 22 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,043,935.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,467 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

    As many as 515 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.27 percent.

    Chattogram logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 10.

    Another 61 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,010,876.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.38 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

