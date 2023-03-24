Bangladesh reports 3 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,989.
The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,445 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.
As many as 1,329 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.23 percent.
All of the latest cases were reported in the Dhaka Division.
Another 25 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,006,771.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.47 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.