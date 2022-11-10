    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 69 new COVID cases with no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,036,061 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,426

    News Desk
    Published : 10 Nov 2022, 10:55 AM
    Updated : 10 Nov 2022, 10:55 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 69 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,061.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,426 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

    As many as 4,528 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.52 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 47 infections.

    Another 126 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,983,258.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.41 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 633.88 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.60 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    A boy gets tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a nucleic acid testing site, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China, Nov 9, 2022.
    China warns against extra 'layers' of COVID curbs
    The country is grappling with its highest tallies of coronavirus cases since April, raising questions about its zero-COVID policy
    A syringe and vial are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken June 24, 2021.
    UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID booster targeting omicron BA.4/5
    Omicron sub-variants BA.4/5 dominated the summer and are still behind the majority of infections globally, but newer omicron sub-variants are gaining ground
    Bangladesh reports 62 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 62 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,035,992 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,426
    Bangladesh reports 48 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 48 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,035,930 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,426

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher