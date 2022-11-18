Bangladesh reports 19 new COVID cases in a day with no deaths

Bangladesh has recorded 19 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,325.



The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,430, as no new fatalities were registered in the 24-hour count, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

As many as 2,880 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.66 percent.