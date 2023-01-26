    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 16 COVID cases in a day with no deaths

    The caseload stands at 2,037,494 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,441

    Bangladesh has recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,494.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,441 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

    As many as 2,072 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.77 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 15 infections.

    Another 213 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,991,792.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.76 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Globally, over 669.64 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.79 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

