US FDA expands authorisation of Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 shots in kids

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday that the US Food and Drug Administration had expanded the emergency use authorisation (EUA) of the company and its partner BioNTech SE's bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as a single booster dose in certain children.

The amended authorisation is for children six months through four years of age who have completed their initial three-dose vaccination with Pfizer's original shot.

In December, the US health regulator had authorised Pfizer/BioNTech's updated shot as a third dose to those aged six months through four years, who have not completed their primary vaccination series or are yet to receive the third dose.