Bangladesh reports 88 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 88 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,035,745.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,425 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

As many as 2,706 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.25 percent.

Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 72 infections.