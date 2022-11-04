    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 88 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,035,745 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,425

    Published : 4 Nov 2022, 10:35 AM
    Bangladesh has recorded 88 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,035,745.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,425 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

    As many as 2,706 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.25 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 72 infections.

    Another 441 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,982,114.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.37 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 631.81 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.59 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

