Bangladesh reports 11 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 11 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,567.
The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,433 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.
As many as 1,521 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.72 percent.
Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 5 infections.
Another 68 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,985,762.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.51 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.