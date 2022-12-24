Hong Kong announces planned border re-opening with China as omicron surges at Christmas

Beijing loosened China's domestic zero-COVID restrictions earlier this month, dropping mandatory testing requirements and travel restrictions.

While many have welcomed the easing, families and the health system were unprepared for the resulting surge of infections. Hospitals are scrambling for beds and blood, pharmacies for drugs and authorities are racing to build clinics.

COVID CHRISTMAS

In advance of Christmas, Shanghai authorities urged residents to stay at home this weekend to curb the virus's spread. The holiday is not traditionally celebrated in China, but it is common for young couples and some families to spend the holiday together.

Despite those warnings, an annual Christmas market held at the Bund, a commercial area, was packed with attendees.

"My friends are basically all positive, and all have basically recovered," said Liu Yang, 23, an IT worker attending the market.

"We wanted to take advantage of Christmas, and it's the weekend, we wanted to walk around and enjoy the air, so we came here."

Still, the spread of omicron is dampening festivities for other retailers and eateries.

Many Shanghai restaurants have cancelled Christmas parties normally held for regulars, while hotels have capped reservations due to staff shortages, said Jacqueline Mocatta, who works in the hospitality industry.

"There's only a certain amount of customers we can accept given our manpower, with a majority of team members who are unwell at the moment," she said.