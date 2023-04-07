COVID caused brain damage in 2 infants infected during pregnancy: US study

Neither of the infants tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but they did have high levels of COVID antibodies in their blood, Dr Merline Benny, a neonatologist and assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Miami, told the briefing. She said that suggests the virus crossed from the mother, through the placenta and to the baby.

The team found evidence of the virus in both mothers' placentas. An autopsy of the child's brain who died revealed COVID virus in the brain, suggesting direct infection caused the injuries, Benny said.

As for the mothers, although both tested positive for the virus, one woman had only mild symptoms and carried the baby full term while the other was so sick that doctors had to deliver the baby at 32 weeks of gestation.

Dr. Shahnaz Duara, an obstetrician and gynecologist at the University of Miami, said she believed the cases were rare, but urged women who had been infected during their pregnancies to inform their children's pediatricians to check for developmental delays.

"We know that things can be fairly subtle up to seven or eight years of age, until kids go to school," she said.

The team also urged women who were considering pregnancy to get vaccinated against COVID, and said pregnant women should consider vaccination.

It was not yet clear whether the injuries caused during pregnancy were unique to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 or could occur with omicron-related variants.