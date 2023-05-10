    বাংলা

    Biden revokes COVID travel, federal employee vaccine requirements

    Biden's orders take effect on May 12 with the expiration of the US COVID public health emergency

    David ShepardsonReuters
    Published : 10 May 2023, 07:19 AM
    Updated : 10 May 2023, 07:19 AM

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday revoked requirements that most international visitors to the United States be vaccinated against COVID-19 as well as similar rules for federal employees and contractors.

    Biden's orders take effect at 12:01 am ET May 12 with the expiration of the US COVID public health emergency. The Biden administration's rules imposed in September 2021 requiring about 3.5 million federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated or face firing or disciplinary action have not been enforced for over a year after a series of court rulings.

    The White House announced the plan last week to end the last of the extraordinary public health restrictions first adopted in 2020 that at one point barred most of the world's population from entering the United States.

    White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha told reporters on Tuesday that the administration had made a public health determination that the vaccination requirements for foreign visitors, federal employees and contractors "were no longer necessary to protect Americans."

    Jha said U.S. worker vaccine requirements led to more than 90% of employees getting vaccinated. "We think those requirements saved thousands of lives but we're at a different place."

    The Biden administration last June dropped its requirement that people arriving in the US by air had to test negative for COVID but kept in place Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccination requirements for most foreign travellers after reopening to foreign tourists from China, India, Brazil and much of Europe in late 2021.

    The rules barred Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic from taking part in some US tournaments because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

    The Homeland Security Department will also no longer require non-US travellers entering the United States via land ports of entry and ferries to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof upon request.

    The US Health and Human Services Department is also ending vaccination requirements for Head Start educators and government-certified healthcare facilities.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden listens during the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, US, April 29, 2023.
    Biden to reassure Marcos as China tensions flare
    He will also reaffirm a 1951 Mutual Defence Treaty that calls for the United States to act in the event of an armed attack on the Philippine military
    US President Joe Biden answers a question about the Republican position on the US debt limit as he walks away from the podium at the conclusion of a joint news conference with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
    Trump represents a danger to democracy: Biden
    Biden launched his reelection bid with a promise to protect American liberties from extremists linked to Trump
    A person walks up a giant LGBTQ Pride Flag installed on the steps of Franklin D Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park to celebrate WorldPride in New York City, US, Jun 14, 2019.
    Biden proposal limits bans on transgender athletes
    The proposed change to Title IX is likely to revive debates about transgender rights, particularly in sports
    USDona President Joe Biden addresses the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, US, April 29, 2023.
    Biden attacks news outlets
    Biden said news outlets used "lies told for profit and power" to stir up hatred, as he coupled his remarks with pointed jokes about Fox News

    Opinion

    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire