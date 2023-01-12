    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 4 COVID cases in a day with no deaths

    The caseload stands at 2,037,331 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,441

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Jan 2023, 10:33 AM
    Updated : 12 Jan 2023, 10:33 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded four new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,331.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,441 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

    As many as 1,744 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.23 percent.

    All of the latest infections were reported in the Dhaka division.

    Another 154 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,989,139.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.63 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 665.83 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.71 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    A staff member walks next to bodies in body bags at a funeral home, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Shanghai, China, January 4, 2023.
    WHO says China still underreports COVID deaths
    COVID-19 infections in China have surged as the country began to lift its zero-COVID measures
    Bangladesh reports 22 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 22 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,037,327 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,441
    Bangladesh reports 21 COVID cases in a day with no deaths
    Daily virus count: 21 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,305 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,440
    File Photo: A man rides past houses at Furong village, Hunan province, China, May 10, 2018.
    In rural eastern China, not testing for COVID becomes the norm
    Several residents around Tonglu county said testing was not that common, especially for those living in the villages

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher