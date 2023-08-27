Bangladesh reports 22 COVID cases in a day with no deaths

Bangladesh has recorded 22 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,045,286.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,476 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

As many as 1,129 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.95 percent.

Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions, with 15.