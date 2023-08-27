    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 22 COVID cases in a day with no deaths

    The caseload stands at 2,045,286 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,476

    Nayeem Islam
    Published : 27 August 2023, 10:50 AM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 10:50 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 22 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,045,286.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,476 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

    As many as 1,129 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.95 percent.

    Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions, with 15.

    Another 24 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,012,720.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.41 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

