    Bangladesh reports 167 COVID cases, 3 deaths in a day

    The caseload climbs to 2,010,490 as the death toll hits 29,319

    News Desk
    Published : 24 August 2022, 10:41 AM
    Updated : 24 August 2022, 10:41 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 167 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,010,490.

    The death toll climbed by three in 24 hours to 29,319, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

    As many as 4,293 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.89 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 120 infections.

    Another 235 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,954,585.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.22 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

    Globally, over 597.74 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.45 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

