    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 10 new COVID cases in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,036,622 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,434

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Dec 2022, 11:14 AM
    Updated : 3 Dec 2022, 11:14 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 10 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,622.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,434 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

    As many as 1,529 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.65 percent.

    Dhaka with 6 infections logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.

    Another 62 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,986,051.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.52 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 644.90 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.64 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chinese residents living in Japan take part in a solidarity protest against China's COVID-19 lockdowns, in Tokyo, Japan, Nov 30, 2022.
    How many could die if China loosens COVID restrictions?
    Mainland China faces more than 2 million deaths if it loosened COVID curbs in the same way Hong Kong did this year, the country's authorities say
    World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a working session on energy and food security during the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Nov 15, 2022.
    Drop in COVID alertness could create new variant: WHO
    The comments by the head of the agency mark a change in tone just months after he said that the world has never been in a better position to end the pandemic
    Tibetans hold white sheets of paper in a solidarity protest against China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdowns in China, in New Delhi, India Dec 2, 2022.
    Beijing, Shenzhen loosen more COVID curbs
    China looks to make its zero-COVID policy more targeted amid a sharp economic slowdown and public frustration that has boiled over into unrest
    A woman crosses a street during morning rush hour after work-from-home orders kept the Central Business District (CBD) largely empty as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue in Beijing, China, Nov 23, 2022.
    Less lethal omicron opens way for fewer COVID curbs: Xi
    The Chinese president told an EU delegation that vaccination rates in China were high except for among the elderly, which was a challenge that caused the COVID restrictions

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher