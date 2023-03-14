    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 9 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,037,938 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,445

    News Desk
    Published : 14 March 2023, 10:49 AM
    Updated : 14 March 2023, 10:49 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,938.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,445 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

    As many as 1,642 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.55 percent. The Dhaka division logged all nine cases.

    Another four people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,006,693.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.47 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Globally, over 676.60 million people were infected by the coronavirus and 6.88 million died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University collected on Mar 10.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reports 7 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 7 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,929 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,445
    Bangladesh reports 15 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 15 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,919 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,445
    Bangladesh reports 11 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 11 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,904 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,445
    File Photo
    Daily virus count: 8 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,887 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,445

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher