Bangladesh reports 9 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,938.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,445 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

As many as 1,642 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.55 percent. The Dhaka division logged all nine cases.