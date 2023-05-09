    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 22 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,038,384 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,446

    News Desk
    Published : 9 May 2023, 11:42 AM
    Updated : 9 May 2023, 11:42 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 22 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,384.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

    As many as 1,403 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.57 percent.

    Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 20.

    Another 14 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,005,847.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.40 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

