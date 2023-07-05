    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 86 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,042,940 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,462

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 July 2023, 11:57 AM
    Updated : 5 July 2023, 11:57 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 86 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,042,940.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,462 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

    As many as 1,236 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 6.96 percent.

    Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 72.

    Another 149 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,009,594.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.37 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reports 86 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 86 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,042,854 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,462
    Bangladesh reports 66 COVID cases in a day with no deaths
    Daily virus count: 66 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,042,768 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,462
    Bangladesh reports 42 COVID cases in a day with no deaths
    Daily virus count: 42 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,042,702 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,462
    Bangladesh reports 34 COVID cases in a day, no deaths
    34 new COVID cases, no deaths
    The new cases take the overall tally of infections to 2,042,553.​

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan