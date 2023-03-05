    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 9 new COVID cases in a day with no deaths

    The caseload stands at 2,037,865 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,445

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 March 2023, 11:08 AM
    Updated : 5 March 2023, 11:08 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,865.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,445 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

    As many as 1,529 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.59 percent.

    Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions, with four infections.

    Another 403 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,004,596.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.37 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Globally, over 675.98 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.87 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher