    Bangladesh reports eight new COVID cases in a day, no deaths

    The caseload stands at 2,037,416 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,441

    Published : 20 Jan 2023, 11:40 AM
    Updated : 20 Jan 2023, 11:40 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,416.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,441, as no new fatalities were registered in the 24-hour count, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

    As many as 1,948 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.41 percent. Dhaka logged all eight cases.

    Another 171 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,990,567.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.70 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 668.35 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.73 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

