Bangladesh reports nine new COVID cases in a day, no deaths

Bangladesh has recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,377.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,441, as no new fatalities were registered in the 24-hour count, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

As many as 2,372 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.38 percent. Dhaka logged all nine cases.

Another 188 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,989,765.