Bangladesh reports 535 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 535 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,026,212.

The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,369 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

As many as 3,727 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 14.35 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 468 infections.