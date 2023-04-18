    বাংলা

    Bangladesh records 5 COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The overall tally of infections rises to 2,038,129 as the death toll stands at 29,446

    News Desk
    Published : 18 April 2023, 04:01 PM
    Updated : 18 April 2023, 04:01 PM

    Bangladesh has recorded five new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,129.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

    As many as 1,186 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.42 percent.

    The Dhaka Division logged all five cases.

    The latest figures put the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

