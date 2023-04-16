    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 3 new COVID cases in a day with no deaths

    The caseload stands at 2,038,116 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,446

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 April 2023, 10:52 AM
    Updated : 16 April 2023, 10:52 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,116.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

    As many as 714 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.42 percent.

    All the latest infections were reported in Dhaka.

    Another two persons recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,005,586.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.4 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

