Bangladesh reports 29 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 29 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,806.

The death toll from the disease stays unchanged at 29,436 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

As many as 1,591 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.82 percent.

Dhaka with 23 infections logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.