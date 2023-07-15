    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 36 new COVID cases, one death in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,043,485 as the death toll rises to 29,464

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 July 2023, 11:30 AM
    Updated : 15 July 2023, 11:30 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 36 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,043,324.

    The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,464 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

    As many as 722 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.99 percent.

    Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 25.

    Another 64 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,010,380.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.38 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reports 66 COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 66 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,043,288 as the death toll climbs to 29,463
    Bangladesh reports 23 COVID cases in a day with no deaths
    Daily virus count: 23 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,043,085 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,462
    Bangladesh reports 66 COVID cases in a day with no deaths
    Daily virus count: 66 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,042,768 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,462
    Bangladesh reports 110 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 110 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,042,362 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,461

    Opinion

    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan