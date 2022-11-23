    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 33 new COVID cases in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,036,449 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,431

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 Nov 2022, 09:55 AM
    Updated : 23 Nov 2022, 09:55 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 33 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the tally of infections to 2,036,449.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,431 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

    As many as 3,790 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.87 percent.

    Dhaka with 24 infections logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.

    Another 65 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,985,153.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.48 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 639.15 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.62 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Syringes ready to be administered to residents who are over 50 years old and immunocompromised and are eligible to receive their second booster shots of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines are seen in Waterford, Michigan, US, Apr 8, 2022.
    Updated COVID boosters offer better protection than original: US study
    Vaccine effectiveness dropped to a range of 28%-31% when the boosters were given just two to three months after previous vaccination
    NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci joins White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, US November 22, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
    Get COVID shot, Fauci tells Americans in final brief
    He uses his final press briefing to strongly encourage Americans to get COVID vaccines and booster shots
    File Photo
    Daily virus count: 23 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,036,416 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,431
    Bangladesh reports 26 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 26 new cases, 1 death
    The positivity rate stood at 0.66 percent while another 155 people recovered from the disease

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher