    Bangladesh reports 35 COVID cases, 1 death in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,036,166 as the death toll rises to 29,427

    News Desk
    Published : 13 Nov 2022, 10:14 AM
    Updated : 13 Nov 2022, 10:14 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 35 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,166.

    The death toll from the disease climbed by one to 29,427 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

    As many as 4,114 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.85 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 29 infections.

    Another 183 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,983,761.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.43 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 634.99 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.61 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

