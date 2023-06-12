Bangladesh reports 140 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 140 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,040,610.

The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,452 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

As many as 2,012 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 6.96 percent.

Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions, with 129.