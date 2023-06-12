    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 140 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,040,610 as the death toll rose to 29,452

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 June 2023, 10:29 AM
    Updated : 12 June 2023, 10:29 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 140 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,040,610.

    The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,452 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

    As many as 2,012 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 6.96 percent.

    Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions, with 129.

    Another 172 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,006,870.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.35 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

