    Bangladesh reports 17 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,037,284 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,440

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Jan 2023, 11:36 AM
    Updated : 9 Jan 2023, 11:36 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,284.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,440 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

    As many as 2,370 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.72 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 16 infections.

    Another 119 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,988,714.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.62 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 664.33 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.70 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

