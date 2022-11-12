    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 22 COVID cases in a day with no deaths

    The caseload stands at 2,036,131 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,426

    News Desk
    Published : 12 Nov 2022, 11:05 AM
    Updated : 12 Nov 2022, 11:05 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 22 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,131.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,426 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

    As many as 1,834 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.20 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 17 infections.

    Another 154 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,983,578.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.42 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 634.74 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.60 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

