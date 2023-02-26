    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 12 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,037,808 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,445

    News Desk
    Published : 26 Feb 2023, 10:31 AM
    Updated : 26 Feb 2023, 10:31 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,808.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,445 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

    As many as 2,334 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.51 percent.

    Dhaka, among the eight divisions, logged the most cases with 11.

    Another 372 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,001,837.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.23 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Globally, over 674.99 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.87 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

