Bangladesh reports 12 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,808.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,445 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

As many as 2,334 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.51 percent.

Dhaka, among the eight divisions, logged the most cases with 11.