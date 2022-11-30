    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 18 new COVID cases in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,036,585 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,433

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Nov 2022, 11:18 AM
    Updated : 30 Nov 2022, 11:18 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 18 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,585.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,433 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

    As many as 2,234 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.81 percent.

    Dhaka with 11 infections logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.

    Another 68 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,985,830.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.51 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 642.88 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.63 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Chinese resident living in Japan takes part in a solidarity protest against China's COVID-19 lockdowns, in Tokyo, Japan, Nov 30, 2022.
    Excitement, defiance for young Chinese in COVID protests
    Six young people from four cities across China describe a mix of elation, fear and defiance after a restive weekend and a tightening of security
    Bangladesh arranges 7-day booster dose drive from Dec 1
    7-day booster dose drive from Dec 1
    The government is planning to administer nearly 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at 15,984 centres across the country
    Police arrive at a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions after a vigil for the victims of a fire in Urumqi, as outbreaks of COVID-19 continue, in Beijing, China, Nov 28, 2022.
    COVID protests escalate in Guangzhou as China lockdown anger boils
    The clashes marked an escalation from protests in mainland China's biggest wave of civil disobedience since President Xi Jinping took power a decade ago
    File Photo
    Daily virus count: 11 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,036,567 as the death toll rises to 29,433

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher