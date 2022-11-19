Missing TSC and some friends, DU English Department alumni gather after two-year hiatus

For former English majors of Dhaka University, the reunion day organised by the English Department Alumni Society or EDAS is one of the most important events on their social calendar every year.

Take former EDAS president Wazir Sattar for instance. He arrived at Friday’s reunion on crutches.

“I’m not doing too well. As you can see, I had an accident. But I didn’t want to miss this gathering. I used to be the one organising these events. How can I miss it?” he said while speaking to bdnews24.com.

This year’s edition was special for multiple reasons.

EDAS, which came into being in 1986 and never missed a year since, did not organise this annual bash for the last two years, fearing it might turn into a super-spreader event.