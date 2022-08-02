Students call off protest over BCL committee at Chattogram University

Students aggrieved at the new Bangladesh Chhatra League for Chattogram University have ended their blockade of the campus after more than a day of protests.

It came after Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury took to social media to address the issue on Tuesday.

"The main purpose of our movement was to draw the attention of our leader [Mohibul] to the fact that many of us did not get any post in the committee," said Delwar Hossain, a protester.

"We now know that our leader is aware of the issue. It's up to him to decide whether we will get any posts."