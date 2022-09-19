Renewed BCL protests roil Chattogram University, exams in doubt

Chattogram University students aggrieved at missing out on posts in the Bangladesh Chhatra League committee for the institution have once again launched protests on campus, putting classes and examinations in jeopardy.

They blocked the main entrance to the university around 6 am on Monday. The university's shuttle train service had to be suspended due to the blockade.

The protesters belong to five BCL sub-groups -- VX, Banglar Mukh, Red Signal, Ulka, Epitaph and Concord -- that are known as loyalists of AJM Nasir Uddin, general secretary of Chattogram city Awami League.