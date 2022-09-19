Renewed BCL protests roil Chattogram University, exams in doubt

Chattogram University students aggrieved at missing out on posts in the Bangladesh Chhatra League committee for the institution have once again launched protests on campus, putting classes and examinations in jeopardy.
They blocked the main entrance to the university around 6 am on Monday. The university's shuttle train service had to be suspended due to the blockade.
The protesters belong to five BCL sub-groups -- VX, Banglar Mukh, Red Signal, Ulka, Epitaph and Concord -- that are known as loyalists of AJM Nasir Uddin, general secretary of Chattogram city Awami League.
"Many controversial people have been named in the full committee, while qualified personnel were overlooked. The aim of the demonstration is to press home the demand for the inclusion of qualified people," said Pradeep Chakraborty Durjoy, leader of the VX faction and vice-president of the university's BCL unit.
The blockade will continue indefinitely unless the protesters are assured of a solution, according to him.
Meanwhile, shuttle trains and buses for teachers and students have been unable to enter the university, throwing the scheduled examinations of various departments into uncertainty.
"Seventeen departments were supposed to hold examinations today. The exams will take place if students are present and the authorities want them to go ahead. A decision will be taken after speaking to the relevant departments," said Chowdhury Amir Mohammad Musa, acting controller of examinations.
Proctor Robiul Hasan Bhuiyan, however, said the protesters have not placed any demands with the university authorities. "They will solve these issues organisationally."
The BCL factions had also protested over the same issue by blocking the university's main gate on Sept 11.