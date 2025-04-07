Traffic restrictions return to DU campus

The entry of cars to the campus is going to be regulated at seven points

Traffic on the Dhaka University campus is likely to be re-regulated from Monday even though restrictions on the vehicles’ movement have been relaxed during the book fair and Ramadan.

As a result, traffic is being regulated at seven entry points of the campus, according to an emergency notice issued by the university’s Proctor’s Office on Sunday.

No vehicles, other than those with Dhaka University stickers, or those belonging to emergency services (ambulances, doctors, patients, journalists, and other government vehicles) will be allowed to enter the campus from 3pm to 10pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and public holidays and from 6pm to 10pm on office days at Shahbagh, Doyel Chattar, Burn Unit, Shibbari Crossing, Fuller Road, Palashi intersection, and Nilkhet, the statement read.

However, the entry of public transport and heavy vehicles will always be regulated.

The decision can be re-evaluated later based on stakeholders' opinions, suggestions, and the actual situation, the Proctor’s Office said.

Earlier on Nov 14 last year, the university administration decided to limit traffic inside the campus in the interest of students' safety.

As a result, traffic was affected in the neighbourhoods of the campus during the day.