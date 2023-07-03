    বাংলা

    Australian firm sues Twitter for $665,000 for not paying bills

    The Australian firm's lawsuit is the latest alleging non-payment of bills and rent against Twitter since Elon Musk bought the social media platform

    Reuters
    Published : 3 July 2023, 06:52 AM
    Updated : 3 July 2023, 06:52 AM

    An Australian project management firm has filed a lawsuit against Twitter Inc in a US court seeking cumulative payments of about A$1 million ($665,000) over alleged non-payment of bills for work done in four countries, court filings showed.

    Sydney-based private company Facilitate Corp on June 29 filed the suit in the United States District Court for the Northern District Of California claiming breach of contract over Twitter's failure to pay its invoices.

    The Australian firm's lawsuit is the latest alleging non-payment of bills and rent against Twitter since Elon Musk bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year.

    Facilitate said from 2022 through early 2023, it installed sensors in Twitter's offices in London and Dublin, completed an office fit-out in Singapore, and cleared an office in Sydney.

    For those works, Twitter owed the company about 203,000 pounds, S$546,600 and A$61,300, respectively, Facilitate said.

    Twitter, also known as X Corp, no longer has a media relations office. Reuters could not immediately reach Twitter's Australia office.

    Facilitate said it was seeking compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at trial, legal costs and interest at the maximum legal rate.

    In May, a former public relations firm filed a suit in a New York court saying Twitter had not paid its bills, while early this year US-based advisory firm Innisfree M&A Inc sued it, seeking about $1.9 million for what it said were unpaid bills after it advised Twitter on its acquisition by Musk.

    Britain's Crown Estate, an independent commercial business that manages the property portfolio belonging to the monarchy, in January began court proceedings over alleged unpaid rent on Twitter's London headquarters.

    RELATED STORIES
    NDTV/Twitter
    'Severe heat' leaves 54 dead in India's Uttar Pradesh
    The sudden increase in deaths and hospitalisations for fever, breathing trouble, and other issues have overwhelmed an hospital in the state
    CTV News/Twitter
    Xi meets 'old friend' Bill Gates in China
    In a post on his personal blog, Gates said he and Xi had discussed global health and development challenges such as health inequity
    FILE PHOTO: A worker cleans a hotel's window, as a national flag waves at a seafront tent camp that became the focal point of months-long nationwide demonstrations, as the deadline police asked protesters to leave the camp is approaching, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
    Sri Lanka lifts import limits on 286 items
    The island off India's southern coast plunged into crisis last year as its foreign exchange reserves ran out
    A view of the new iPhone 14 at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, US September 7, 2022.
    Apple, Amazon to face consumer lawsuit
    US District Judge John Coughenour rejected bids from Apple and Amazon to dismiss the prospective class action on various legal grounds

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan