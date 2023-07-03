    বাংলা

    Bangladesh lowers LPG prices for July sale as global rates fall

    The prices of 12 litres of LPG have been set at Tk 999 compared to Tk 1,074 now

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 July 2023, 10:21 AM
    Updated : 3 July 2023, 10:21 AM

    Bangladesh has cut the prices of liquefied petroleum gas by about 7 percent to Tk 999 per 12-litre cylinder in line with rates on the international market.

    The new prices will take effect at 6 pm on Monday, said Chairman Md Nurul Amin of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission at a media briefing. The current price of a 12-litre cylinder of LPG is Tk 1,074.

    Saudi Aramco set the price of propane at $400 per tonne and of butane at $350 a tonne in the month of July, the BERC said.

    “As a result, the average price of these two materials [in a mixture] is $383.75. Accordingly, the retail price of private LPG and autogas has been revised for July.”

    The price of LPG per kg was fixed at Tk 83.21 with tax, the BERC said. The price of autogas at the retail level has been fixed at Tk 46.59 per litre.

