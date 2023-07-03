Bangladesh lowers LPG prices for July sale as global rates fall

Saudi Aramco set the price of propane at $400 per tonne and of butane at $350 a tonne in the month of July, the BERC said.

“As a result, the average price of these two materials [in a mixture] is $383.75. Accordingly, the retail price of private LPG and autogas has been revised for July.”

The price of LPG per kg was fixed at Tk 83.21 with tax, the BERC said. The price of autogas at the retail level has been fixed at Tk 46.59 per litre.