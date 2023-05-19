India regulator 'draws a blank' in foreign links probe into Adani, shares rise

"It is evident that such an exercise could be a voluminous one but potentially a journey without a destination," the panel said. " ... it would be a humongous task to figure out who the ultimate beneficial owner is."

Adani and the SEBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The court on Wednesday granted SEBI additional time until Aug 14 to complete its investigation into possible violation of securities law and regulatory disclosures by the Adani group. The court initially wanted it done by May 2.

SEBI is investigating alleged breach of related-party transaction rules, public shareholding norms and share price manipulation.

Related-party transaction rules lay down practices to be followed when a listed company is involved in a transaction with another party, while public shareholding norms set out the minimum shareholding of a listed company required to be held by the public.

Beside flagship Adani Enterprises, other group companies include edible oils business Adani Wilmar, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, broadcaster NDTV and cement units ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements.

The panel said, citing SEBI, there was evidence of a build-up in short positions on Adani group stocks ahead of the Hindenburg report.

It was not possible to conclude whether there had been regulatory failures regarding price manipulations, the panel said in the report.