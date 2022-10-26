Evaly’s Shamima faces arrest warrant after release on bail

The Dhaka Cyber Tribunal has issued an arrest warrant for Shamima Nasrin, former chairman of controversial e-commerce platform Evaly who took charge as the managing director from a court-appointed board recently after being released on bail.
Judge As-Shams Joglul Hossain issued the arrest warrant, rejecting Shamima’s plea for bail on Oct 19, the tribunal’s Bench Assistant Shamim Al Mamun said on Wednesday.
The judge set Jan 22, 2023 to resume hearing on charge framing.
A customer started the case at Badda Police Station under the Digital Security Act on Sept 30, 2021 alleging fraud on the digital platform after the company failed to deliver products he ordered with advance payment.
Police pressed formal charges on Sept 16 against Shamima and her husband Mohammad Rassel, former managing director of Evaly who is still behind bars in many cases on similar allegations.
Evaly took more than Tk 48.67 billion from customers, but the High Court-appointed board of directors said they could not get to the bottom of how many products the e-commerce platform delivered before it was closed down on charges of fraud.
The board, however, did not file for bankruptcy, keeping the option open for Evaly’s revival with new investment.
Evaly has recently announced sales on its Facebook page, but its website remains inaccessible.
Launched in 2018, Evaly gained prominence with its lucrative offers on home appliances, TV, refrigerators, air-conditioners, washing machines, motorcycles, and other products.
Many customers capitalised on Evaly's generous discounts of up to 50 percent by reselling the products. They invested in reselling products purchased from Evaly by borrowing hundreds of thousands of taka or selling land and gold ornaments.
Later, thousands of complaints were filed against Evaly for its failure to deliver products or refund customers for months despite taking advance payments. Shamim and Rassel were arrested in September last year.