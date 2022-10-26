Evaly’s Shamima faces arrest warrant after release on bail

The Dhaka Cyber Tribunal has issued an arrest warrant for Shamima Nasrin, former chairman of controversial e-commerce platform Evaly who took charge as the managing director from a court-appointed board recently after being released on bail.

Judge As-Shams Joglul Hossain issued the arrest warrant, rejecting Shamima’s plea for bail on Oct 19, the tribunal’s Bench Assistant Shamim Al Mamun said on Wednesday.

The judge set Jan 22, 2023 to resume hearing on charge framing.