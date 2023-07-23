India rejects BYD's $1b factory proposal

India has rejected Chinese automaker BYD Co's proposal to set up a $1 billion factory in India in partnership with Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, the Economic Times reported on Saturday.

Reuters reported this month that BYD had submitted a $1 billion investment proposal to build electric cars and batteries in India in partnership with a local company.

Reuters could not independently verify the contents of The Economic Times' report.

