World Cup could be nightmare before Christmas for Britain's supermarkets

However, confidence levels among shoppers were at record lows even before the government's, now reversed, new economic plan sent mortgage rates surging and sparked fears of a sharp drop in house prices to compound the cost-of-living crisis.

That means combined spending is likely to be less than if the two events were months apart.

Retail executives say the World Cup, moved to the winter to avoid the intense Qatari summer temperatures, has totally thrown the algorithms they increasingly use to predict trading and plan their logistics.

"It's a nightmare timing from getting any upside out of it," said one grocery industry veteran, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"It's also an executional headache, because right when you want to have everything Christmas out, you've got to somehow reflect slabs of booze and snacking for the World Cup," he said.

There is also a danger that people, distracted by the football, do not feel festive and do not turn their attention to Christmas spending until after the tournament, leading to a frantic final week of trading, he said.

"This is a bit of a curve ball in terms of how do you plan Christmas and a World Cup at the same time," Ken Murphy, chief executive of Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, told reporters this month.

Another factor will be if England's poor form continues and they fail to progress beyond the initial group stage of matches.

For now supermarkets are setting out their stores on the basis that England, and Wales, who have also qualified, do well.

PLAN B

But they have a Plan B where space devoted to beer, snacks and football merchandise can be quickly replaced with Christmas Champagne, Prosecco, gifts and decorations when the home nations exit.

However, executives say planning is further complicated by legislation that came into effect in England on Oct. 1 restricting the location in stores of foods high in fat, salt, or sugar.

The new rules mean that products considered less healthy, such as confectionery, cannot be featured in key store locations, such as entrances, checkouts, aisle ends and their online equivalents.

Tesco plans dedicated signage in stores to alert customers to products and deals on offer for football celebrations. This will be separate to the dedicated space for Christmas products.

During the last World Cup in July 2018, which coincided with a prolonged period of hot weather, shoppers visited UK supermarkets an extra 13 million times, according to market researcher Kantar.

Excluding Christmas and Easter weeks, the July 2018 week that England defeated both Colombia and Sweden saw more spent on alcohol than ever before - some 287 million pounds, it said.

Similarly, shoppers spent 1.2 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) on alcohol at supermarkets during last year's Euro 2020 football tournament, delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, in which England reached the final at London's Wembley Stadium.

Of course, customers visiting stores to buy festive goods could buy in World Cup supplies at the same time. But with household budgets squeezed, supermarket chains are bracing for less of a sales bonanza.