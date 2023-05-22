    বাংলা

    Samsung, SK Hynix shares rise after China fails US rival Micron in security review

    Samsung shares were up 0.7%, while SK Hynix shares rose 1.1% versus the wider market's 0.8% gain

    Reuters
    Published : 22 May 2023, 01:44 AM
    Updated : 22 May 2023, 01:44 AM

    Shares in South Korea's Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose in morning trade on Monday after China failed US memory chip rival Micron Technology in a security review.

    China's cyberspace regulator said on Sunday that products made by Micron had failed its network security review, and it would bar operators of key infrastructure from buying from the company.

    Samsung shares were up 0.7%, while SK Hynix shares rose 1.1% versus the wider market's 0.8% gain.

    China had announced its review of Micron's products in late March, after Washington imposed a series of export controls on chipmaking technology to China.

    SK Hynix had no comment. Samsung Electronics did not have an immediate comment.

    RELATED STORIES
    Volodymyr Zelensky. Credit: Reuters
    Zelensky joins G7 in Japan as democracies take aim at Russia, China
    The Ukrainian president will hold bilateral meetings with G7 leaders, but significantly also the leaders of India and Brazil
    Video review: 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'
    Video review: 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'
    Stripe discusses the surprising and charming new entry in the legendary franchise's history
    National Bank, once a high-flier in Bangladesh’s financial system, bleeds Tk 32bn
    National Bank bleeds Tk 32bn
    The bank says its earnings from interests have dipped with bad debts mounting
    US President Joe Biden and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr walk on the West Colonnade to the Oval Office following a welcome ceremony at the White House in Washington, US, May 1, 2023.
    US stands with Philippines against Chinese 'intimidation': official
    The Philippines on Friday accused China's coast guard of "dangerous manoeuvres" and "aggressive tactics" in the South China Sea

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk