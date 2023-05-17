Bangladesh denies UAE airlines permission to carry passengers to a third country

After two days of discussions, the bilateral aviation meeting between Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates has ended without a significant breakthrough.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh declined a proposal for a fifth freedom of air privileges to the airlines of the UAE, CAAB spokesperson Mohammad Sohel Kamruzzaman said on Tuesday.

Fifth freedom flights carry passengers between two countries that are different from the home base of the airline operating the flight.

A total of 22 representatives from the General Civil Aviation Authority of the UAE and several airlines including Emirates, Etihad, Fly Dubai, and Air Arabia were present in the discussion, Kamruzzaman said.