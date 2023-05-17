    বাংলা

    Bangladesh denies UAE airlines permission to carry passengers to a third country

    It signed an agreement with Fujairah, paving the way for future flight operations between Bangladesh and the emirate

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 May 2023, 08:21 PM
    Updated : 16 May 2023, 08:21 PM

    After two days of discussions, the bilateral aviation meeting between Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates has ended without a significant breakthrough.

    The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh declined a proposal for a fifth freedom of air privileges to the airlines of the UAE, CAAB spokesperson Mohammad Sohel Kamruzzaman said on Tuesday.

    Fifth freedom flights carry passengers between two countries that are different from the home base of the airline operating the flight.

    A total of 22 representatives from the General Civil Aviation Authority of the UAE and several airlines including Emirates, Etihad, Fly Dubai, and Air Arabia were present in the discussion, Kamruzzaman said.

    Due to the ongoing construction of the third terminal at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, it is not feasible to permit an increase in the number of flights at the moment, Kamruzzaman said.

    However, it was conveyed to the UAE representatives that once the airport's capacity expands in the future, the matter will be taken into consideration.

    Kamruzzaman also said Bangladesh signed an agreement with Fujairah, paving the way for future flight operations between Bangladesh and the emirate.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh requests UAE government to extradite murder suspect Arav Khan
    Bangladesh writes to UAE for Arav Khan's extradition
    The foreign ministry says it will inform the media about any development in the process of repatriating the murder suspect
    File Photo: Israeli President Isaac Herzog meets with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan 30, 2022.
    UAE plans long-term economic ties with Israel despite political strains
    This comes against the backdrop of huge domestic strife in Israel over judicial reforms, and Prime Minister Netanyahu has yet to visit the UAE
    Prolific author Samaresh Majumdar dies at 79
    Writer Samaresh Majumdar dies at 79
    The versatile writer is renowned for novels -- ‘Uttaradhikar’, Kaalpurush’, ‘Kaalbela’, ‘Satkahan’ and ‘Garvadharini’
    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad meets with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, March 19, 2023.
    Syria's Assad arrives in UAE in official visit
    The UAE, a US ally, has led a shift in the Middle East towards reviving ties with Assad, who held talks in Oman last month

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury