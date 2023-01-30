    বাংলা

    India's LIC to 'engage' with Adani after short seller's allegation

    LIC says in a statement it has invested $4.47 billion in Adani companies, about 1% of its assets under management

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Jan 2023, 02:01 PM
    Updated : 30 Jan 2023, 02:01 PM

    State-run Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), India's largest insurer, is reviewing Adani Group's response to scathing criticism by a US short-seller and will hold talks with the group's management within days to seek clarifications.

    LIC has invested more than $4 billion in the group, which has lost about $66 billion since Hindenburg Research flagged concerns early last week about the business house's debt levels and the use of tax havens.

    Adani, founded by Asia's richest person, Gautam Adani, says it complies with all local laws and has made the necessary regulatory disclosures.

    "Presently there is a situation that's emerging and we are not sure what is the factual position ... Since we are a large investor, we have the right to ask relevant questions and we will definitely engage with them," LIC Managing Director Raj Kumar told Reuters.

    LIC said in a statement it had invested 364.7 billion rupees ($4.47 billion) in Adani companies, about 1 percent of its assets under management. It added that Adani debt securities held by LIC were rated AA and above, which was in compliance with India's investment regulations for life insurance companies.

    "Of course, we are studying the 413-page reply given by Adani Group," Kumar said on Monday about the group's response to concerns raised by Hindenburg.

    "We will also see if the concerns are addressed. If we believe the concerns are not addressed, we will seek further clarification from them. We will engage with them in a day or two and seek their views and clarification."

    LIC owned a 4.23 percent stake in the flagship Adani Enterprises as of end-December, more than 9 percent in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, nearly 6 percent in Adani Total Gas and 3.65 percent in Adani Transmission, data from the Bombay Stock Exchange shows.

    Kumar's comments came after Adani said in a statement late on Sunday that its "strategic and long-term investors have reposed complete faith and confidence in the group".

    Kumar said that LIC looks at "the long-term view unless there is something going very bad".

    "Presently, we don't see any kind of this thing," he said of Adani.

    "We have to gather all the information, clarifications; and a further call will be taken after that. The decision will also be based on an independent risk-assessment, internal risk-assessment, business profile and growth trajectory."

    RELATED STORIES
    8th Shah Cement-AKS Cup Golf Tournament held at Kurmitola Golf Club
    8th Shah Cement-AKS Cup Golf Tournament held
    Lieutenant General Md Akbar Hossain, commandant of the National Defence College, attended the ceremony as the chief guest
    Bangladesh C&F agents end strike that halted customs clearance for goods at ports
    C&F agents end strike that halted customs clearance at ports
    They enforced the strike to press home a series of demands, including a change in the law on licensing
    Unilever logo is pictured on a Dove soap box in this illustration taken on Jan 17, 2022.
    Unilever names Schumacher as new CEO
    He will replace Alan Jope as the consumer goods giant’s new chief executive officer from July 1
    The Apple Inc logo is seen at the entrance to the Apple store in Brussels, Belgium Nov 28, 2022.
    Apple's India supplier Jabil making AirPods parts for export
    Apple's plans to shift its manufacturing away from China amid rising trade and geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher