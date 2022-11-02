    বাংলা

    Twitter ad sales chief Personette says in tweet she quit the company

    Her departure comes as Musk's team is set to meet with advertisers this week in New York

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Nov 2022, 06:04 PM
    Updated : 1 Nov 2022, 06:04 PM

    Twitter's advertising chief, Sarah Personette, tweeted on Tuesday that she had resigned her post last week, adding further uncertainty for advertisers wondering how the social media company will change under Elon Musk.

    Personette, who was chief customer officer, follows other executives out the door, including former Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, whom Musk fired last week.

    Personette did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Her departure comes as Musk's team is set to meet with advertisers this week in New York.

    "So many great ideas on how to increase joy on the platform!" tweeted Jason Calacanis, an angel investor and podcast host, on Monday, saying that Twitter was having "a very productive day" meeting with marketers and advertisers.

    Calacanis is one of several Silicon Valley figures who are working with Musk to dig in to his new purchase. He and David Sacks, co-founder and partner at venture capital firm Craft Ventures, have appeared on Twitter's internal company directory, according to a source who viewed the directory.

    A media buyer at a major ad agency confirmed a meeting was scheduled for this week with Musk's team.

    The meetings will be crucial to reassuring advertisers who have fretted about whether Musk will reverse the ban on former US President Donald Trump and possibly lead to an even greater level of divisive rhetoric on the platform.

    Already, experts have noticed hateful content has skyrocketed since Musk closed his acquisition of Twitter.

    Use of the n-word has increased by nearly 500 percent on Twitter, said the Network Contagion Research Institute on Friday, which identifies "cyber-social threats."

    Musk has also attempted to reassure advertisers. "Twitter's commitment to brand safety is unchanged," he tweeted on Monday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ears of wheat are seen in a field in the village of Zhurivka, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine Jul 23, 2022.
    Wheat up 6% in US after Russia quits Black Sea pact
    Moscow suspended its participation in the Black Sea deal in response to what it called a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Russia-annexed Crimea
    Beyond CSR: Standard Chartered goes into Sustainability Projects
    Beyond CSR: Standard Chartered goes into Sustainability Projects
    Bitopi Das Chowdhury, head of corporate affairs, brand and marketing at Standard Chartered Bangladesh, sheds light on the bank’s new social efforts.
    A worker packs a sack filled with rice on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 27, 2015. Picture taken February 27, 2015.
    India allows rice exports backed by letters of credit
    The world's biggest exporter of rice on Sept 8 banned exports of broken rice as it sought to boost domestic supply and calm local prices
    Elon Musk's photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration taken October 28, 2022.
    Elon Musk will now be Twitter CEO
    Since the takeover Musk has moved quickly to put his stamp on Twitter, which he had ridiculed for months for being slow to introduce product changes

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher